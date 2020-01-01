Afriyie: Ex-Gor Mahia and Ghanaian forward leaves Township Rollers

The forward and the Botswana giants have ended their association meaning the player served the club for just half-a-season

Former striker Francis Afriyie has left Botswana Premier League side Township Rollers.

Afriyie and Rollers have ended their association after the Ghanaian joined the club early in the year. Afriyie had stayed at Gor Mahia for half-a-season and left when K’Ogalo were facing financial constraints.

“West African forwards, Francis Afriyie of and Fabien Mongba of the departed for their respective home countries, bringing to an end their stay at Township Rollers,” the Botswana outfit said.

More teams

“The duo recently held cordial discussions over their future with the club, and an amicable decision was arrived at to terminate their contracts.

“The club thanks them for their effort during their time at Rollers and we wish them well in their future endeavours.

“Afriyie and Mongba recently underwent tests for Covid-19, and through the assistance of their respective countries' embassies, they were able to be repatriated back home.

“We wish them a safe trip home.”

He is the latest former Gor Mahia striker to leave their clubs after Gnamien Yikpe – who left the giants at the same time with Afriyie – was released by Yanga SC.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia have made changes in the technical area of the youth team.

“As part of the changes that are in line with professionalising various departments in the club, a reshuffle has been pulled at youth team,” Gor Mahia announced.

“The club’s legend Jerim Onyango who was the youth team manager has been moved to the club’s goalkeeping department of the youth team and the senior team to work with the coaches already in place.

“In his place, Collins Kalee who was previously attached to junior team’s technical bench will now steer the wheels as youth team manager, Kennedy Ochola takes up the kit manager position with Celestinus Otieno as his assistant.”

The club’s secretary-general Samuel Ochola explained why the changes were necessary.

“The changes have been necessitated by the need to have a seamless team working together,” said the newly-elected official.

“There will be combined training sessions where the juniors can learn from the senior team and the coaching staff too can work and learn from each other for the betterment of the club.

Article continues below

“We will be having a lean committee with much work being done at the club’s secretariat and that means, we will not be outsourcing services."