Afriyie Acquah: Ghana midfielder joins Yeni Malatyaspor

The 27-year-old has joined the Super Lig outfit following the expiration of his contract with the Blues

Yeni Malatyaspor have completed the signing of Afriyie Acquah, with the midfielder penning a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old international joined the Super Lig outfit as a free agent after his contract with came to an end in June.

Despite his return of two goals in 28 games, he got Yeni Malatyaspor’s attention and will feature alongside fellow Africans Thievy Bifouma, Teenage Hadebe, Issiar Dia and Moryke Fofana at the Malatya Arena.

Acquah took to social media to express his delight joining Sergen Yalcin’s mean.

“Very excited at joining Yeni Malatyaspor and Turkish football,” he tweeted.

He could to make his debut when Malatyaspor face John Obi Mikel’s Trabzonspor on Sunday.