Africans on parade as Djurgarden beat Eskilstuna United to Swedish Cup semi-final spot

A host of African stars were in action at the Tunavallen Arena in Saturday's Swedish Cup

Halimatu Ayinde and Ngozi Okobi could not make the difference as Ogonna Chukwudi and Portia Boakye powered Djugarden to a 1-0 victory over Eskilstuna United on Saturday.

Going into the contest, Eskilstuna occupied the summit of Group D on goals advantage with six points despite being tied with second-placed Djugarden after two group stage games.

After a 0-0 first half draw, a 74th minute own-goal saw hard-fighting Magbus Karlsson's ladies pay dearly for their own mistakes as they bowed out of Swedish Women's Cup.

The defeat marks a losing debut for Ayinde who joined Eskilstuna in January from Asarum. For 's Boakye, she featured for the entire duration of the match, while international Chukwudi played for 89 minutes.

The victory helped Riddez's side seal a third consecutive passage to the semi-final of the competition as Group D winners with nine points from three matches.

Djurgarden will find out their opponents in the last four on March 11 as they look to clinch their first since 2005 and fourth Women's Cup title.