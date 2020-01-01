African Legends Cup of Nations draw: Salah to meet Mane in Round One

The Round of 32 has been drawn for the inaugural ALCON, with some tasty match-ups in store

The First Round of Goal’s inaugural African Legends Cup of Nations has been drawn, with fans set for some explosive match-ups in the first round of the tournament including an all- showdown between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Kicking off on Wednesday, the African Legends Cup of Nations will pit 32 greats of the continent’s game against one another in a straight knockout format.

The winners of the first round matches—which will take place until May 3—will advance to the Round of 16, as we aim to work our way towards unveiling Africa’s greatest footballing legend.

After much discussion in Goal Africa HQ, we whittled down our longlist to a 32-man field of icons—cutting out some of the continent’s major stars past and present in the process.

The First Round drawn has thrown up some fascinating match-ups, with the all-Liverpool clash between teammates Salah and Mane the pick of the action.

There’s also a Ghanaian derby as Asamoah Gyan and Abedi Pele meet in a fascinating duel between two of the nation’s greatest players.

Didier Drogba has been pitted against Vincent Enyeama, as the pair renew their hostilities after facing off in two major showdowns, while Jay-Jay Okocha vs Lucas Radebe is another mouth-watering clash.

Each of our legends have been rated and ranked on four separate categories, evaluating their international career, their club career, their individual accolades and their natural ability.

For each of these categories, the legends have received a score out of 25, adding up to a total score out of 100.

Simply, whichever African icon has the highest overall score advances to the next round.

Follow the tournament as it unfolds on Goal Africa’s social handles using #ALCON, and watch out for our polls as we ask you the fans to predict who you think will win each fixture in our African Legends Cup of Nations.

First Round Fixtures

Samuel Eto’o vs Rabah Madjer

Ace Ntsoelengoe vs Roger Milla

Kolo Toure vs Nwankwo Kanu

Asamaoh Gyan vs Abedi Pele

Jay-Jay Okocha vs Lucas Radebe

Didier Drogba vs Vincent Enyeama

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Benni McCarthy

Essam El-Hadary vs Thomas N’Kono

Mohamed Salah vs Sadio Mane

Noureddine Naybet vs Sammy Kuffour

Michael Essien vs Seydou Keita

John Obi Mikel vs Geremi

Yaya Toure vs Wael Gomaa

Rashidi Yekini vs Hossam Hassan

Bibo El-Khatib vs George Weah

Mohamed Aboutrika vs Kwadwo Asamoah