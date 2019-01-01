African Games: Portugal-based Toku leads Ghana's final squad for tournament

The Black Satellites' travelling party for the continental showpiece has been finalised

Boavista attacker Emmanuel Toku headlines 's final team for the upcoming African Games in .

The 19-year-old, who represented Ghana at the 2017 Africa U17 Cup of Nations and Fifa U17 World Cup as well as the Africa U20 Cup of Nations last year, is arguably the biggest name on coach Yaw Preko's roster.

Najeed Yakubu of Ukrainian club Vorskla Poltava and Ireland-based Abdul Basit Umar are two other foreign-based players on the travelling list.

There was also a place for goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, Liberty Professionals ace Elvis Kyei Baffour and Rising Stars attacker Sulley Ibrahim.

Ghana are in Group B of the championship, together with Mali, and Burundi.

The Black Satellites will open their campaign against Burundi on August 17, face Senegal on August 21 and play Mali four days later.

Preko's outfit is hoping for better fortunes in Morocco following their first round elimination at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Danlad, Frederick Asare, Appiah Kubi

Defenders: Daniel Adrian Adjetey, Najeeb Yakubu, Haruna Abubakar, Adams Mohammed, Philip Osei, Kobina Amoah

Midfielders: Sulley Ibrahim, Emmanuel Toku, Kwadwo Opoku, Mathew Anim, Isaac Gyamfi, Ibrahim Issah

Strikers: Awudu Tahiru, Elvis Kyei Baffour, Abdul Basit Umar