African football’s craziest stories of the last 12 months

The podcast reviews the wackiest African football stories of the last 12 months

2020 was an unforgettable year for African football, with plentiful examples of remarkable achievements, moments of controversy or eye-catching feats.

There were also some crazy moments as well, with some of the game’s more fascinating characters—and the passion that fuels supporters continent-wide—bubbled over to produce some of the wackiest stories of 2020.

In a recent African Football HQ podcast special, host Malek Shafei shares some of the bizarre stand-out stories that characterised a spectacular year for him.

One of the fiascos that particularly caught his eye was Munir’s misfortune, as the striker—once capped by —finally got his wish to play for …or so it seemed.

In October 2020, following a Fifa decision to change eligibility rulings to allow players to change nationality—based on certain conditions—despite having represented a nation in a competitive fixture, the former man appeared primed to make his Atlas Lions debut in an international friendly.

However, while Munir overcame one hurdle, he was undone by another, as Fifa rejected his nationality switch a second time after it emerged that he had played for Spain’s U-21 team after his 21st birthday.

The attacker was informed of the news only hours ahead of his would-be debut—in a friendly against —and it remains to be seen if he will ever be able to make his official bow for his beloved Morocco!

Also on the agenda, Malek expressed his disbelief that, only four years after leaving Barcelona, ex- and midfielder Alex Song finds himself lining up for Djibouti minnows Arta/Solar 7.

It’s a shock move for the Central African powerhouse, although his new employers have expressed hope that Song’s arrival can help lead to a period of growth and development for Djiboutian football.

Admittedly, his tenure with his new club in Caf competitions started disappointingly, with a 10-1 aggregate defeat by Arab Contractors in the Confederation Cup, and it remains to be seen whether Song’s arrival can lead to long-term improvement.

We also discussed Emmanuel Adebayor’s short—and violent—move to Paraguayan football, a South Sudan player burning his own national team kit, and the antics of Bernard Morrison, whose 2020 represented a rollercoaster of emotions, controversies and spectacular moments.