African fans proudly hail Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world

The Egypt star became one of the highest scoring players in the Premier League on Saturday

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has got football enthusiasts talking on social media after he joined Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history.

Salah scored his 104th goal in the English top-flight on Saturday as Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0 at Vicarage Road.

Article continues below

He scored the fourth goal after assisting Sadio Mane for the opening goal in the first half.

Here's how social media reacted:

Arguably the best player in the World right now is from Africa.



We are proud of you @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/H4Bia4aCpJ — Pitso Matip (@Pitso_TZ) October 16, 2021

Mo salah and mane are two pride of Africa,Mo Salah's assist for Sadio Mane was special 😳

Mo Salah’s creativity is so, so underrated. THAT PASS!?!salah is currently on the form of his life🔥🔥🔥🔥,everything he touches turn to be gold🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🐐🐐🐐🙌🙌🙌👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WUc3NDRYfA — Hassan Sas Adan (@hassanadan837) October 16, 2021

Fact of the day: Africa should be proud having Winger like Mo Salah and Goal keeper like Edouard Mendy! — Muhammad El Shazly (@ElShazlyMhd) October 16, 2021

[MUST WATCH] Mo Salah is one of Africa's finest players. pic.twitter.com/D9bhYguD8v — Mpho Motaung (@Mph__Motaung) October 16, 2021

The English Premier league is lucky to have the best players in the world both from Africa.



Salah and Mendy



Retweet if you agree pic.twitter.com/JqNuMA5Gq6 — mwendwa (@MwendaPoleee) October 16, 2021

Mo Salah and Mane are making Africa proud. They deserve love here so let’s show them 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/WvbVa1fQA8 — Yesu (@ghanayesu_) October 16, 2021

Egyptian Mohamed Salah on cusp of Premier League goals record for Africa! — Kx🇰🇪-🇯🇲 (@CKnelx) October 16, 2021

#WATLFC You know you are good when pundits compare two of your last two goals trying to figure out which is much classic. @MoSalah is indeed a 👑 of Africa and Europe at large. — Enuesike Samuel (@EnuesikeSamuel) October 16, 2021

Salah's impact and his feat has drawn commendations from fans across the conti nent.

We haven't been fair to Mohamed Salah.



When he's in this kind of form, he's Africa's best player. — Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) October 16, 2021

Mohamed Salah. Mchezaji bora wa Africa ligi kuu ya England pic.twitter.com/i9ZigTz4Ul — Mwalimu🇹🇿 (@mwalimu____) October 16, 2021

Mohamed Salah is the best player in the Premier League. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 16, 2021

Mohamed Salah joins Didier Drogba as the highest scoring Africa player in the Premier League #WATLIV — Atinuke Esan (@EsanAtinuke124) October 16, 2021

@MoSalah king of Arabian king of Africa king of @LFC 🇪🇬 king 👑 https://t.co/Q5YpD7eX6b — omer hawary (@omerhawary) October 16, 2021

Africa is a new king 👑🌍

104 top scorer in the english premier league 🔝

The best in the world 💪🌐🇪🇬@MoSalah https://t.co/T2DeYFxYrA — Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim (@MohamedKabaka9) October 16, 2021

Mohamed Salah is running his own goal of the season competition..Ridiculous🔥 pic.twitter.com/d5WlZb27nP — (っ◔◡◔)っ⚽ 🅶🅰🆉🆉🅰 (@GazPoke) October 16, 2021

Mohamed Salah goal in Peter Drury commentary. Going to watch this on repeat until Tuesday. 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/tPj5RrtuZn — Samue (@SamueILFC) October 16, 2021

The Egyptian king 🇪🇬👑



Mohamed Salah’s 104 goal ⚽️ in the Premier league.



What a player!



https://t.co/kmbKHpODQv — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) October 16, 2021

Mohamed Salah - Rolling in the Deep pic.twitter.com/53gHSIIpME — ⚙️ (@abduIinho) October 16, 2021