African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: West Brom considering Musa move

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Osayi-Samuel to join this month

Queens Park have decided to release Bright Osayi-Samuel immediately after they reached an agreement with Fenerbahce on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old signed a pre-contract with the Turkish Super Lig club and was initially expected to join them at the end of the season.

He has not played for the Championship outfit since January 12.

“An agreement has been reached with Queens Park Rangers FC for the transfer of Bright Osayi-Samuel to our club to be completed in the mid-season transfer window," the club statement read .

considering Musa move

West Bromwich Albion will consider the option to sign captain Ahmed Musa on a short-term deal this week, according to Mail on Sunday.

The former striker has been a free agent since he left club Al Nassr in October 2020.

The report claims the Baggies have requested a UK visa for the 28-year-old and he would be expected to have his medical examination on Wednesday

Koulibaly pushing for Man Utd move

centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is interested in moving to , according to Marca via the Sun.

The Red Devils are looking to beat Premier League rivals to the signing of the international but Napoli's £100 million asking price is considered to be a stumbling block.

Ofoborh agrees Rangers pre-contract

Nigeria midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh has agreed a pre-contract with Premiership giants Rangers, reports Daily Record.

Steven Gerrard reportedly sees the 21-year-old as an option to bolster his midfield options and he is also keen to sign his Bournemouth teammate Jack Simpson who plays as a defender.

Ofoborh has struggled for playing time at the Vitality Stadium this season and has been limited to just three Championship appearances so far.

Esiti completes Goztepe loan move

Turkish Super Lig club Goztepe have completed the signing of Anderson Esiti on loan for the remainder of the season from .

The Nigeria midfielder was restricted to nine appearances in the Greek earlier in this campaign and he will be targeting more first-team opportunities in .

Esiti joins compatriot Brown Ideye and Obinna Nwobodo alongside Mali's Fousseni Diabate in Unal Karaman’s team.