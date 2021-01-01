African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: West Brom agree Diagne loan deal

West Bromwich Albion have reached an agreement with to sign striker Mbaye Diagne on loan.

Sky Sports report the Premier League club has been permitted to talk to the 29-year-old who has scored nine goals in 15 Super Lig games this season.

The Baggies are also reportedly interested in signing 's Ahmed Musa, however, they are said to have commenced arrangements to fly Diagne into the UK as soon as possible.

Ighalo jets out of Manchester

Shortly after confirmed his exit on Wednesday, Odion Ighalo has posted a picture of himself flying out of the city of Manchester.

Ighalo is expected to return to his parent club in – Shanghai Shenhua, after a memorable loan stint in his boyhood club where he scored five goals in 24 matches across all competitions.

Rahman set for loan move

full-back Baba Rahman is in advanced talks over a six-month loan move to Greek giants PAOK, Goal understands.

The temporary switch would be Rahman's fourth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge after previous stints at 04, and Mallorca.

The international has only played 26 matches for Chelsea since his signing from in 2015 and he has been playing with Blues' U23s since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Read the full here

Malcuit to join

Fiorentina are close to completing a loan swoop for defender Kevin Malcuit, according to reports in Italy.

The 29-year-old Moroccan has struggled for playing time in Napoli since he recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and he is set to revive his career with the Gunners.

He has played just 31 minutes of football in two matches this term.