African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Tottenham considering move for Watford’s Sarr

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Spurs considering Sarr move

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr this summer.

Eurosport claims the North London outfit have their sights set on the Senegal international as they await Inter Milan's stance on Lautaro Martinez.

After his outstanding performances in the Championship last term, the Hornets see Sarr as one of their key players for their Premier League campaign and they would demand over £50 million for his release.

Ghezzal in Istanbul to complete Besiktas move

Leicester City midfielder Rachid Ghezzal has arrived in Istanbul to complete his permanent move to Besiktas, according to Fotomac.

The Turkish Super Lig champions are keen on Ghezzal in their team after he contributed 17 assists and eight goals in 31 league matches last season.

The Algeria star is expected to sign a four-year contract at Besiktas.

Bamba joins Boro to relaunch career

Former Cardiff City captain Sol Bamba has joined Middlesbrough following his recovery from cancer.

The Ivory Coast defender won his fight against cancer towards the end of last season and he signed a one-year contract as a player-coach with Boro.

Salernitana reach agreement for Crotone's Simy

Serie A new boys Salernitana have found an agreement with Crotone for the signing of Simy Nwankwo.

According to reports in Italy , the Garnets are to pay a figure close to €6 million including a bonus for the outright purchase of the Nigeria striker.

Simy was in a hot goalscoring form last season but his contribution of 20 goals in 38 Serie A matches could not save Crotone from dropping to Serie B.

Rangers make formal bid for Osayi-Samuel

Rangers have made a formal bid to Fenerbahce for the services of Nigeria's Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to Turkish reports .

Osayi-Samuel moved to Istanbul on a four-year deal in January and he could be set for another switch this month with Steven Gerrard interested in bolstering his squad.

The Benin-born star played in 18 Super Lig games in the second half of last season with a goal to his name.

Galatasaray pushing for Al Ahly's Dieng

Galatasaray are pushing all buttons to complete the transfer of Mali midfielder Aliou Dieng from Al Ahly, reports Fanatik .

The Turkish Super Lig club has submitted a first bid of €5.5 million but it was turned down with the Caf Champions League winners demanding €9.5 million for Dieng who is considered an integral part of their team.

However, it has been reported that Galatasaray will try again with a bid of €6.5m as their maximum limit.

Venezia lead race for Okereke

Newly-promoted Serie A club Venezia are leading the race to sign Club Brugge forward David Okereke, according to Gianluca Di Marzio .

Paolo Zanetti's side have agreed a loan deal for the 23-year-old Nigerian with the option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

Although he developed his game at Spezia, Okereke has not played in the Italian top-flight in previous seasons and Sampdoria are also said to be interested in his services.

Burnley turn to Cornet as Lookman alternative

Burnley are set to turn to Lyon's Maxwel Cornet as an alternative for Ademola Lookman.

The Sun reports that the Clarets are struggling to seal a deal with RB Leipzig for Lookman and they will now aim to meet Lyon's £15 million valuation of the Ivorian winger.

Cornet arrived at the Groupama Stadium from Metz in 2015 and he has delivered impressive performances for the Kids.

Al Ahly in talks with Brighton for Tau

Egyptian champions Al Ahly are in ongoing talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over the return of Percy Tau to Africa, reports the Argus .

Pitso Mosimane is interested in reuniting with Tau who he worked with at Mamelodi Sundowns a few years ago before the striker's move to England.

The South Africa international returned to the Amex Stadium in January after spending the last two-and-a-half seasons on loan in Belgium.

Mourinho turns to Zambo Anguissa as Xhaka alternative

Roma are interested in signing Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Claciomercato reports that Jose Mourinho sees the Cameroon international as an alternative to Granit Xhaka who will not be leaving Arsenal this summer.

Zambo Anguissa was recently a subject of a loan offer from Valencia but it was turned down by the Cottagers.

Success reluctant to leave Watford

Udinese are interested in signing Isaac Success but the Nigeria striker does not want to leave Watford this summer, according to Watford Observer .

The Serie A club and Watford are owned by the Pozzo family, and the Hornets are reportedly set to let him go on a permanent deal to Italy.

Success has two years left on his contract and he broke into Xisco Munoz's team towards the end of last season with a goal in 10 Championship games.

Feghouli told to leave Galatasaray

Algeria midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has been told to leave Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray because of his high wages.

The Lions stated that the services of the 31-year-old - who has been at the club since 2017 - is no longer needed alongside Radamel Falcao.

“I talked to Falcao and Feghouli,” club president Burak Elmas said, per Daily Mail .

“They provided very good services to us but with this wage structure we can't pay their wages. We want them to find a club.”

Lookman wanted by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are looking to sign RB Leipzig forward Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan, according to the Sun .

Leipzig are said to be demanding £3.5million as a loan fee for Lookman who earns about £50,000 per week at the club.

After spending last season on loan in the Premier League with Fulham, the Nigerian descent is reportedly attracting interest from Burnley and Watford as well.

Ligue 1 duo could have signed Dia

Either Lyon or Nice could have signed Villarreal striker Boulaye Dia before he left Reims this month.

According to his agent Frederic Guerra, the Ligue 1 clubs were interested in the Senegal international but Villarreal moved fast to complete the €15 million deal and handed him a five-year contract.

"I first proposed him to OL, that's normal. Without success. Galtier wanted him, but as his formalization in Nice was delayed, Villarreal were quicker to engage him at 15 million. This is business,” Guerra was quoted as saying by Foot Mercato .

Niang accepts Venezia offer

Rennes striker Mbaye Niang has reached an agreement with Serie A new boys Venezia, according to Sky Italia .

Both clubs had their agreement with the 26-year-old set to complete an initial loan move which comes with a purchase option.

Niang reportedly attracted interest from Anderlecht and Celtic as well, but he is now set for a return to Italy where he previously played for Torino and AC Milan.