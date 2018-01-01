African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Sadiq Umar to join Serie B club Perugia on loan

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Umar set to join Serie B club

Following the abrupt end of his loan spell at Ranger, Roma loanee Sadiq Umar is set to join Serie B side Perugia on loan for the remainder of the season.

Scottish Sun claims the Nigeria youth international is expected to complete his move to Italian club in the next 24 hours.

Man Utd scout Koulibaly ahead of January bid

United recently had people in the stands watching the Senegalese centre-back in action for Napoli during their Champions League defeat to Liverpool last week.

Having conceded as many goals already this season as they did in the entirety of the last campaign, the Red Devils are in search for defensive reinforcements this January and Koulibaly tops their wishlist.

Palace monitor Tammy Abraham

Crystal Palace are targeting a January swoop for Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham, claims the Telegraph.

Abraham who is on loan at the Villa Park has been in blistering form for Dean Smith's side with 11 goals in 15 league matches this campaign.

His form has attracted Roy Hodgson’s side who have struggled to score 14 goals so far in the English top-flight.

Sadiq Umar responds to Rangers' exit

Rangers have given Roma loanee Sadiq Umar the green light to return Italy after just six months and the 21-year-old has dropped a message on social.

Umar had an underwhelming campaign in the Scottish side and did not score a goal in his five appearances for Steven Gerrard's side.

His departure is claimed to make way for the Light Blues to prepare a loan bid for Liverpool's Dominic Solanke.

Ranieri targets Slimani’s reunion at Fulham

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri is looking to reunite with Leicester City loanee Islam Slimani at the Craven Cottage.

Daily Mail claims that Ranieri is ready to strengthen his squad with the Algerian forward and help him rediscover his goalscoring touch.

The 67-year-old brought Slimani to the Premier League from Sporting Lisbon as Leicester's record signing in 2016 but the attacker has struggled for form scoring three goals in 16 games at Fenerbahce this season.

Ancelotti to make decision on Diawara future

Napoli boss Carlos Ancelotti is set to decide on Amadou Diawara’s future at the club, Tutto Napoli reports.

Diawara, keen on regular first-team football, has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton and the Italian gaffer has been asked to decide if the 21-year-old leaves permanently or go out on loan in January.

The Guinean midfielder has made five starts and three substitute appearances in the Serie A this season.

Chelsea willing to sell £12m-rated Moses

Victor Moses could end his six-year stay at the Stamford Bridge in January with Chelsea set to consider offers of at least £12million for the Nigeria international, according to the Sun .

Crystal Palace and Fulham are said to be interested in the services of the 27-year-old who has fallen out of favour under Maurizio Sarri.

Moses has managed just 26 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Ismaily put El-Hadary on transfer list

Egyptian Premier League club are ready to part ways with veteran goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary by placing him on their transfer list.

The action added with a fine come as punishment for El-Hadary who skipped the club’s Caf Champions League trip to Burundi.

El-Hadary who joined Ismaily for his third stint last summer was also stripped of the captain's armband.

Bassogog dreams of Arsenal move

Henan Jianye attacker Christian Bassogog has revealed his childhood desire to play for Arsenal in the English Premier League.

WIth the 2018 Chinese Super League season over, Bassogog who scored six goals in 27 matches during the campaign is hopeful of a return to Europe with Unai Emery's side his favourite.

Galatasaray plot Bony’s move

Galatasaray are looking to sign Swansea City forward Wilfried Bony when his contract expires at the end of the season, Fanatik reports.

Bony recently returned from sidelines after a nine-month injury he suffered against Leicester City in February and has featured in three matches thus far.

The Lions are interested in taking the Ivorian star on loan for free in January until the end of the 2018-19 campaign as he is said to be earning £100,000 a week in the Championship club.

Napoli set Koulibaly price

Manchester United have been told to pay more than world-record £90million to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Sunday Times claims.

Koulibaly is considered as Jose Mourinho's top target in the January transfer window as he seeks to improve his team's defence.

As a step in making the transfer possible, United officials have reportedly already held talks with the Serie A side and were quoted £90 million.

Changchun Yatai slap £20m price tag on Ighalo

Following their relegation to the second-tier of the Chinese League, Changchun Yati have put a £20m price tag on talisman Odion Ighalo, Football Live claims.

Ighalo was in a blistering goalscoring form with 21 goals in 28 league games but it was not enough to save Chen Jingang's men who finished the 2018 Chinese Super League season 15th in the 16-team table.

And in his bid to secure top-flight football, the Changchun outfit are set to recoup the money spent on luring the Nigeria international to China from Watford in 2017.

Niasse to join Cardiff on loan

Premier League side Cardiff City are considering a loan move for out-of-favour Everton striker Oumar Niasse.

The Mirror reports that the Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock is desperately looking to bolster his attacking options next month as they prepare for a relegation battle.

And Niasse having not started a Premier League game all season for Marco Silva is on his hit-list.

Espanyol plot ambitious Bailly move

Espanyol are plotting a move to bring Manchester United defender Eric Bailly back to the Spanish LaLiga, according Manchester Evening News .

The Catalan outfit are reportedly ready to swoop for their ex-youth player Bailly if current centre-back Mario Hermoso is snapped up by Real Madrid in January.

This season, the Cote d'Ivoire international has been forced out of first team action at Old Trafford owing to injury and tactical reasons.

Leeds United ready to improve bid for Bounedjah

After seeing their initial offer turned down by Al Sadd, Leeds United are ready to return with an improved bid valued at around €15million for Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah, according to Le Buteur .

The Championship club are interested in bolstering their squad with Bounedjah who has scored 28 goals in 14 league matches so far in the Qatar Stars League.