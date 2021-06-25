African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Roma to include Diawara in Xhaka swap deal

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Inter shortlist three players to replace Hakimi

The Serie A champions have started looking for players to replace the PSG-bound defender.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan have Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, PSV Eindhoven’s Denzel Dumfries and Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta on their shortlist.

Hakimi is reportedly closing in on a permanent move to Paris this summer after the Ligue 1 giants beat Chelsea to a €70m deal.

Roma to include Diawara in Xhaka swap

Roma are prepared to include Amadou Diawara in a swap deal as they look to sign Arsenal midfield star Granit Xaka, according Il Romanista.

The Gunners are said to be demanding around €23-25m for the Swiss international but the Serie A club are looking to add Amadou in the deal considering the lack of midfielders in Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Guinea international has been on Arsenal's radar in the previous transfer windows after his impressive performances in the Italian top-flight.

Newcastle show interest in Lemina

Newcastle United are interested in signing out-of-favour Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies scouted the Gabon international during the 2020-21 season when he was on loan at Fulham and they consider his ability play as a defensive midfield and on the flanks as a added boost.

Lemina has been at Southampton since 2018 but he spent the last two seasons on loan at Galatasaray and Fulham.

Dijon reach agreement for Traore

Relegated Ligue 1 club Dijon have found an agreement with Lens for the signing of Cheick Traore.

Foot Mercato reports that the Owls will sign the Mali international on a three-year deal with the announcement imminent in the coming days.

Traore has been at Lens since 2019 but he only managed 15 appearances in all competitions for two years. Last season, he played just 37 minutes of football in two Ligue 1 matches.

Manchester City plot Sadiq move

Manchester City are plotting a move to sign Almeria goalscoring machine Umar Sadiq.

According to AS , the Premier League champions want to sign the former Nigeria youth star and instantly loan him to Troyes where he will plaly in the French Ligue 1 next season.

After scoring 20 goals in 40 league matches in the Spanish second division, Sadiq has been a subject of interest from several clubs including Spartak Moscow and Eintracht Frankfurt who have submitted their offers.

Keita Balde offers himself to Inter Milan

Monaco loanee Keita Balde is targeting a reunion with Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Transfermarket Web .

The Senegal winger spent the 2018-19 season at the San Siro Stadium and he is keen on a return to link up with his former Lazio coach.

Balde who left Lazio for Monaco in 2017, spent the last campaign on loan at Sampdoria where he scored seven goals in 25 Serie A matches.

Ziyech on AC Milan's wishlist

Hakim Ziyech is one of the Chelsea trio AC Milan are hoping to land this summer.

According to Sky Sports , the Rossoneri consider Ziyech as their top target to replace Hakan Calhanoglu who joined their rivals Inter this week.

The Moroccan playmaker has only spent a season at Stamford Bridge where he contributed six goals and three assists in 39 games across all competitions.

Brentford open talks to sign Onyeka

Newly-promoted Premier League club Brentford have started negotiations with Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka over a permanent move from FC Midtylland, reports Sky Sports .

A deal between Midtjylland and Brentford is expected to be simple as both clubs are owned by Matthew Benham.

Onyeka caught the attention of the Bees with his performances in last season's Champions League group stage and in the Danish Superliga where he helped the Wolves finish second.

PSG agree €70m deal for Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a record deal up to €70 million to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan, according to ESPN .

The Morocco international will sign a five-year deal in Paris after an impressive debut season in Italy where he won the Serie A.

PSG and Hakimi struck an agreement a month ago, and the deal is set to make the 22-year-old the most expensive full-back in the world.

Ebuehi set for Serie A adventure next season

Tyronne Ebuehi is closing in on a loan move from Benfica to Venezia, according to Gianluca Di Marzio .

Paolo Zanetti identified the 25-year-old as an option to boost his defensive set-up as they prepare for their campaign in Serie A next season.

The Super Eagles right-back spent last season on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie with Twente where he played 33 matches with a goal to his name.