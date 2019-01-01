African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Napoli considering Nicolas Pepe

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

considering Pepe as Rodriguez alternative

Napoli are considering a move for winger Nicolas Pepe as talks to sign James Rodriguez stalls.

The Naples outfit has already had a request for Rodriguez's loan turned down and Gianluca Di Marzio has reported they could move for the Ivorian star who scored 22 goals in last season.

The report further stated Lille are interested in and Napoli midfielder Adam Ounas who has been impressive at the 2019 .

Bennacer to join Milan

Algeria star Ismael Bennacer is set to complete a permanent switch to from after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Goal understands.

had the option to buy Bennacer back from Empoli but they were unable to match Milan's €16 million price for the midfielder.

Bennacer was a former youth player at Emirates Stadium before he switched to in 2017.

Nice close in on Boufal

French Ligue 1 outfit Nice are close to signing forward Sofiane Boufal from , according to L'Equipe.

Boufal has attracted interest from and but he prefers a move to the Riviera club.

He left Lille for a record move to in 2016.

Nakamba trying to force move

Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has refused to train with in attempt to force his move to Aston Villa, Birmingham Mail has reported.

Nakamba is said to be in Paris after representing Zimbabwe at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and he is not willing to return to the club for pre-season.

The 25-year-old made 18 appearances in the Belgian top-flight last season.

Belaili in talks with

Algeria star Youcef Belaili is in talks with Al Ahly over a summer switch.

Belaili who is currently at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with the Desert Foxes admitted the Egyptian giants have started negotiations with Esperance.

When quizzed about the interest from Al Ahly, the former forward said per King Fut; "Yes, there are already negotiations with Al Ahly during the current period and hopefully the deal will go through.”

Article continues below

Okechukwu joins on loan

Former youth international Azubuike Okechukwu has joined Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir on a season-long loan from Egyptian club Pyramids.

The 22-year-old spent the second part of the 2018-19 season on loan at Rizespor where he made 14 appearances.

Read the full story on Goal.