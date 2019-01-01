African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Galatasaray confirm talks to sign Jean Michael Seri

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

West Ham receive bid for Obiang

Sassuolo have made an official bid to to sign midfielder Pedro Obiang, according to Sky Sports.

The side is interested in bringing the Equatorial Guinea international back to and have tabled an offer £8.1 million.

Obiang left for in 2015 and has played 116 games across four seasons in East London.

confirm talks to sign Seri

Galatasaray have confirmed that they are in negotiations with to sign Jean Michael Seri on loan.

Profesyonel futbolcu Jean Michael Seri'nin Kulübümüze geçici transferi konusunda Futbolcu ve Kulübü Fulham FC ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/cG9yeBc4YO — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) July 17, 2019

The Turkish champions are set to beat Serie A outfits and to the signing of the Ivorian midfielder who is keen on top-flight football following Fulham's relegation to the Championship.

AC Milan eye move for Bailly

AC Milan are considering a move for defender Eric Bailly as an alternative for Dejan Lovren, according to Daily Mail.

The Rossoneri are looking to reinforce their defence this summer with a central defender but 's reported £18m price tag on Lovren could make them turn to Bailly as a cheaper option.

After missing the 2019 due to injury, the Ivorian defender is currently on a pre-season tour with the Red Devils in and featured in their 4-0 win over on Wednesday.

Lookman closes in on Leipzig switch

Ademola Lookman is close to securing a permanent move from to German outfit , according to BBC Sport.

Article continues below

The Bulls have submitted an improved £22.5 million bid for the Anglo-Nigerian forward who spent the second part of the 2017-18 season at the club.

Lookman joined from Charlton for £11m in January 2017.