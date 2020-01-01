African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Etienne Eto’o set to join Real Oviedo

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Etienne Eto’o set to join Spanish outfit Real Oviedo

Samuel Eto’o’s son, Etienne is set to set to join Segunda Division club Real Oviedo on a free transfer this month, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Etienne, who clocked 18 this month, has agreed a deal to join Cuco Ziganda’s side ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, after leaving Atletico Baleares in July.

want Kayode on loan

Besiktas will be meeting officials from to discuss a loan offer for Olanrewaju Kayode this week, Fotomac has reported.

The Black Eagles are interested in strengthening their frontline with the striker, who returned 10 goals and six assists during his temporary stint at Gaziantep last season.

unwilling to meet Partey’s asking price

Arsenal are unwilling to meet 's demands for midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Sun claims the £45 million release clause placed on the international and his over £200,000-a-week wages stand as a stumbling block in the deal.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with the Gunners, and Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to have him in his team.

in advanced talks for Slimani

Islam Slimani is on the verge of ending his struggles in for a permanent move to Rennes.

Telefoot claim the club are close to sealing an €8 million move for the striker, who has spent the last two years on loan away from Leicester.

Slimani spent last season on loan at where he contributed nine goals and seven assists in 18 Ligue 1 matches.

join race for ’s Eze

Newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham have joined , and in the race for QPR’s Eberechi Eze, according to Sky Sports.

The Championship outfit are said to be demanding £20 million for the Anglo-Nigerian, who scored 14 goals in the second division last campaign.

He was not summoned for QPR's 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Leverkusen join Milan in Aurier pursuit

face competition from for the signing of Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier.

Sky Sports revealed that Spurs are open to selling the defender if the right offer comes in, with two years remaining on his five-year contract.