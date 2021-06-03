African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Choupo-Moting set for Bayern Munich contract extension

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Choupo-Moting set for Bayern Munich contract extension

The Cameroon international is close to sealing a two-year contract extension with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to Sport1.

The centre-forward delivered impressive performances during his debut season with the Bavarians, scoring nine goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Choupo-Moting joined Bayern on a one-year deal last summer after turning down a chance to continue his stay with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

Northampton Town sign Kabamba

League Two side Northampton Town have announced the signing of DR Congo forward Nicke Kabamba from Scottish club Kilmarnock.

The attacker featured prominently for the Killie in the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership season, although his effort was not enough to save the club from relegation.

Kabamba hopes to help his new club gain promotion to the English third-tier at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

“I’m happy to be on board and sign for an ambitious club. I know last season was tough but I want to do everything I can to hopefully help this club back up to League 1,” Kabamba told the club website.

“I’ve been playing up in Scotland but I’ve still been keeping an eye on results in England, I’ve got a few friends who have been here and I know this league quite well.

“I’m happy to be back in England and hopefully at a team who will be competing for promotion.

“I had a long chat with the Gaffer, he’s got a really good vibe and he made it really easy for me to make the decision to come here."

Villarreal open talks for Harit

Europa League champions Villarreal have started negotiations with Schalke 04 for the signing of Amine Harit, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier this year, the Spanish club reportedly tried to sign the Morocco international but the deal fell through on the January transfer deadline day.

The 23-year-old scored two goals in 28 matches as the Royal Blues suffered relegation from the Bundesliga this season.

Arsenal waiting on Onana’s ban appeal

Andre Onana has had his appeal over his 12-month doping ban heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with Arsenal watching developments closely.

It is not yet clear when CAS will deliver its verdict on the Onana case but the Gunners are hoping to pay around £7 million ($9.7m) for the keeper, who will be out of contract in 2022.

The Cameroon goalkeeper is also attracting interest from Germany and France.

