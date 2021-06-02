African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Arsenal consider Lokonga as alternative to Bissouma

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Arsenal consider Lokonga as alternative to Bissouma

Arsenal are plotting a move for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer.

According to Nieuwsblad, the Gunners consider the 21-year-old as a cheaper option to Brighton & Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma who is valued at around £40 million.

Although he has played for Belgium youth teams, Lokonga is of Congolese descent and he is a brother to DR Congo international Paul-Jose M'Poku who followed a similar international route before switching to the African nation in 2015.

Toulouse to drop Bayo due to high salary

Toulouse won’t be activating the option to sign Celtic loanee Vakoun Bayo on a permanent deal due to his high salary demands.

The Ivory Coast international had an impressive loan stint in the French Ligue 2 with his contribution of 10 goals in 31 matches but the club hierarchy is lamenting his financial requests.

"As far as Bayo is concerned, we have an option on him that is still applicable for several weeks,” Toulouse chief Damien Comoli was quoted by Glasgow Live.

"But in all honesty, the question is mainly financial. He is a player who has a very high salary and now has many options too."

Villarreal open talks for Harit

Europa League champions Villarreal have started negotiations with Schalke 04 for the signing of Amine Harit, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier this year, the Spanish club reportedly tried to sign the Morocco international but the deal fell through on the January transfer deadline day.

The 23-year-old scored two goals in 28 matches as the Royal Blues suffered relegation from the Bundesliga this season.

Arsenal waiting on Onana’s ban appeal

Andre Onana has had his appeal over his 12-month doping ban heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with Arsenal watching developments closely.

It is not yet clear when CAS will deliver its verdict on the Onana case but the Gunners are hoping to pay around £7 million ($9.7m) for the keeper, who will be out of contract in 2022.

The Cameroon goalkeeper is also attracting interest from Germany and France.

Article continues below

Read the full transfer update on Goal.