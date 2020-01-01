African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Swansea City not expecting Andre Ayew exit

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Ait-Nouri close in on move

manager Stephane Moulin has confirmed Rayan Ait-Nouri will leave the club amid reported interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Moulin sent his farewell message to the player of Algerian descent after his team suffered a 6-1 loss to PSG on Friday night.

"I wish him good luck. I'm a little moved. He's a talented boy who is leaving us. I'm a little sad because it's our DNA,” the manager said.

More teams

“He started against Paris, and he ends against Paris. It's another talent that leaves us after Baptiste Santamaria, but I'm sure he will become a great player.”

not expecting Andre Ayew exit

Swansea City are not expecting Andre Ayew to leave the club in this transfer window.

The captain is in the final 12 months of his contract at the Liberty Stadium and might leave as a free agent if he does not renew his deal.

Ahead of Swansea City’s home game against on Saturday, manager Steve Cooper said the 30-year-old is focused at the club and rules out an imminent exit.

"What I see every day with Andre is a motivated player that's contributed hugely through his own performances and also to the players around him," Cooper was quoted by BBC Sport.

"I speak to Andre regularly and I am fairly sure if something was happening he would be honest with me. We just carry on as normal."

Niang linked with return

Torino have contacted in an attempt to bring Mbaye Niang back to the , according to Sky Sport Italia.

The international spent a season in Turin before he moved to Rennes on an initial loan in 2018 which was made permanent in June 2019.

Torino are in search for more attacking options and Niang who scored four Serie A goals for the club during his first stint joins Bournemouth's Joshua King in their transfer shortlist.

Niakhate wanted by Dortmund

05 defender Moussa Niakhate is attracting interest from rivals .

Bild via Spox claims the player of Malian descent will only be allowed to leave the Opel Arena if Mainza receive a suitable offer.

The 24-year-old’s contract is expected to expire in 2023 and his release clause is said to be around € 15 million.

Bolasie advised to look for a new club

manager Carlo Ancelotti has advised Yannick Bolasie to find a new club ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Ancelotti stated clearly that the DR Congo winger is not part of his plans on Merseyside but he is welcome to train with the first-team if he does not get a new club.

Read the full story on Goal

Article continues below

Saints hoping to land Diallo

manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is hoping to finalise Ibrahima Diallo’s move from Brest before the transfer window closes.

The Saints want to strengthen their midfield with the player of Senegalese descent after losing ’s Ibrahim Sangare to due to work permit issues.

Read the full story on Goal.