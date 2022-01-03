African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Tuanzebe set for Napoli move

Tuanzebe set for Napoli move

Axel Tuanzebe will see his loan at Aston Villa brought to an end after Steven Gerrard was unable to give him assurances about his playing time, per the Birmingham Mail.

The Manchester United man - who is eligible to represent DR Congo at senior level - has been recalled from their Premier League rivals, and heads to Napoli instead on a new loan.

Liverpool target Olympiacos star Camara

Liverpool have identified Olympiacos star Aguibou Camara as a transfer target - according to Calciomercato.

Milan are also interested in the 20-year-old Guinea international midfielder, who initially moved to Greece from Lille last summer.

Camara has made 25 appearances across all competitions for Olympiacos already, recording five goals and four assists.

Newcastle & Leicester interested in Guimares ace Mumin

Guimaraes centre-back Abdul Mumin is the subject of interest from both Newcastle and Leicester City - according to Fichajes.

Lyon are also eyeing the 23-year-old, who has impressed in Portugal since his 2020 move from Nordsjaelland.

Mumin has appeared in 13 Primeira Liga games for Guimarares this term, helping them rise to eighth in the table.

Arsenal's Nketiah wanted by Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen are looking to sign Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah on a free transfer, reports the Sun.

Nketiah - who is eligible to represent Ghana at international level - is out of contract in the summer and has also attracted interest from Crystal Palace.