African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Liverpool reject Bayern Munich's bid for Mane

Nottingham Forest keen on signing Kabore

Newly-promoted English Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest have expressed their desire to sign Manchester City youngster Issa Kabore, according to the Northern Echo.

The Reds are reinforcing their squad ahead of their 2022-23 English top-flight campaign, and the Burkina Faso international is seen as a good choice in the club's backline.

Kabore was loaned to French side Troyes last season and he featured in 31 league matches as ESTAC finished 15th in Ligue 1.



Liverpool reject £21m Bayern bid for Mane

Liverpool have rejected an initial £21 million ($26m/€24) bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane that also included up to £4m in add-ons, according to The Times.

Mane is expected to leave Anfield in the coming months, with the Bundesliga champions favourited to land him, but the Reds are willing to hold out for more money.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich could see attackers Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry leave.



Palace consider swoop for Rangers' Aribo

Crystal Palace are considering a swoop for Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo - according to The Athletic.

The Eagles believe the 25-year-old is the ideal fit for Patrick Vieira's current project at Selhurst Park and are now set to formalise their interest.

Aribo is due to become a free agent in 2023, but it is understood that he is open to signing a contract extension at Rangers.



Salah handed Barca transfer promise

Mohamed Salah has been told by Barcelona he can move to Camp Nou in 2023, claims the Mirror.

The Liverpool star will stay put this summer, but is out of contract in 12 months and is yet to sign a new deal.



Arsenal put off by Osimhen’s price tag

Arsenal have, according to Corriere del Mezzogiorno, ended their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after being put off by his €120 million (£103m/$129m) price tag.

The Gunners will now look to step up their efforts to prise Brazil international frontman Gabriel Jesus away from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Man Utd offer Wan-Bissaka to rival clubs

Manchester United have offered right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for transfer, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are happy to sell the full-back but want to retain Diogo Dalot, who was reportedly the subject of an enquiry from an unnamed Spanish club recently.