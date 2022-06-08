African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Liverpool reject second Mane bid from Bayern Munich

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Bissouma destined for Arsenal

Yves Bissouma is destined for Arsenal this summer, per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Brighton man has attracted a host of suitors following a superb seasn with the Seagulls.

But it seems that there will be only one destination - and it will be the Gunners.

Liverpool reject second £30m Mane bid from Bayern

Liverpool have rejected a second bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane - as The Mirror reports.

The German champions reportedly failed with an opening offer of £21 million ($26m) for the 30-year-old, who has reportedly decided to leave Anfield this summer.

Bayern have upped their bid to £30m ($38m) including add-ons, but the Reds are still playing hardball.

Lens keen on signing goalkeeper Samba

Ligue 1 side RC Lens are eager to sign Nottingham Forest Brice Samba, according to Getfrenchnews.

The Congolese goalkeeper played a key role in the Reds’ return to the English elite division – however, he could be priced away from City Ground.

Samba had informed the club that he would not be signing a new contract and that he intended to leave this summer.



Salah performs transfer U-turn

Mohamed Salah has told friends he has decided against renewing his contract at Anfield, reports the Mirror.

Salah instead hopes to play out one final season at Liverpool and then join Barcelona, who have pledged to take him on a free transfer next summer.



Article continues below

Pulisic emerges as possible Mane replacement for Liverpool

According to TodoFichajes, Liverpool view Chelsea's Christian Pulisic as a possible replacement for the likely outgoing Sadio Mane.

Chelsea would seek a deal worth €50 million (£42 million) should he depart the club this summer.

His contract with the London club expires in June of 2024.