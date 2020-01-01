African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Chelsea turn down Saint-Etienne's offer for Sarr

’s Malang Sarr not joining

Premier League side Chelsea have disclosed that Malang Sarr will not be joining French top-flight side Saint-Etienne.



The outfit needs a successor for 19-year-old Wesley Fofana, who is heading for . Although the Green have been offered young Croatian defender Filip Benkovic, they seem to be eyeing the defender of Senegalese descent.



According to Telefoot, the 21-year-old may team up with Italian top-flight side , where he is highly regarded by manager Claudio Ranieri.

PSG join race to sign ’s Aouar

have joined the race to sign Olympique Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, L'Equipe have gathered.



The president of the French top-flight outfit is said to have devised a plan to sign the midfielder of Algerian descent, who is also on the radar of Premier League outfit .

The Gunners have had two bids turned down for Aouar, with the last believed to be around £32million. Lyon are seeking closer to £46m for the 22-year-old.

battle and for Omar Colley

Newcastle United are slugging it out with Celtic and Fulham for the signing of Sampdoria defender Omar Colley, according to Tuttomercatoweb.



The 27-year-old, who has an £11 million ($14m) release clause in his current contract, has been in fine form for the Italians since joining from .

He has racked up 57 appearances across all competitions for Sampdoria, and still has two years left to run on his current deal.

No Man Utd move for Amad Traore

Cote d’Ivoire teenager Amad Traore will not be joining Premier League outfit , according to Sky Italia.

The 18-year-old was set for a move to Old Trafford, but instead the man could join on loan for the 2020-21 campaign.

Traore made his Italian top-flight debut last October and ended the 2019-20 campaign with one goal in three league appearances across all competitions.