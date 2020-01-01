African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Chelsea move for Real Madrid loanee Hakimi

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

move for loanee Hakimi

Chelsea have approached Real Madrid over the signing of Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi, according to the Mirror.

Hakimi, who is on a two-year loan at , has emerged as an option for Frank Lampard, who is keen on bolstering his defensive options when the transfer window opens.

The 21-year-old can play on either side of the defence and he has contributed a total of seven goals and 10 assists in 37 games for Dortmund this term.

More teams

trio chasing Sarr

Nice defender Malang Sarr is attracting interest from several European clubs.

France Football reported that , and are among the clubs interested in the 21-year-old Senegalese descent, who has just 12 months left on his contract at the Allianz Riviera.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Sarr is also on 's radar as they seek a replacement for want-away Kalidou Koulibaly.

Leicester eye Diallo as Vardy’s replacement

are tracking Metz star Habib Diallo as a potential long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy, after his impressive return of 12 goals in 26 Ligue games this term.

Quotiduen Du Foot claims the Foxes face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and , and Championship leaders .

The international is considered as a long-term replacement for Vardy, who tops the scorer's chart in the English top-flight with 19 goals before it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues below

seek clarification on Elneny’s future

Besiktas are seeking assurances from that Mohamed Elneny will complete the 2019-20 Turkish Super Lig season which is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish Football reported that the management of the Turkish club is uncertain about the Egyptian midfielder’s future, with his loan deal expected to end on June 30, but the league might still be in progress.

While there is no definite date for the return of football action in , Besiktas are hoping Elneny, who has made 19 league starts this season, remains in the team.