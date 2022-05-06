African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Barcelona to complete Koulibaly contract

Barcelona in advanced talks for Koulibaly

Another player on the books at Napoli that is being heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona is Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

AS reports that a deal could be on the cards there, with the Blaugrana now in “advanced talks” for the commanding centre-half.

Newcastle offered Watford winger Sarr

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr - according to Football Transfers.

The 24-year-old's agent met with the Magpies last month to sound out whether they would be interested in a potential £40 million ($49m) deal.

Sarr is on the lookout for a new club ahead of the summer transfer window as Watford edge closer to relegation from the Premier League.

Mourinho wants Wan-Bissaka at Roma

Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka - according to The Sun.

The Giallorossi's current squad already contains former United star Chris Smalling, while ex-Chelsea man Tammy Abraham leads the line upfront.

Mourinho is eager to add another Englishman to his ranks this summer and the DR Congo prospect may be available after a frustrating 2021-22 season at Old Trafford.

Bayer Leverkusen target PSG's Ebimbe

Bayer Leverkusen are plotting a summer bid for Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe, according to RMC Sport.

The German side tried to sign the Cameroon prospect from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window but were not able to get a deal over the line.

They are ready to return for him ahead of next season and the midfielder does not want to extend his stay in the French capital, but PSG will not let him go cheap.

Premier League teams want Barca youngster Abde

Barcelona winger Ez Abde has caught the attention of clubs from the Premier League, claims Mundo Deportivo.

The 20-year-old joined the club from Hercules last August and has made 10 La Liga appearances.

But his future could lie elsewhere a teams in England and Germany are eyeing him.