African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal set to dump Pepe

Arsenal willing to sell Pepe

Arsenal are prepared to part ways with Nicolas Pepe this summer.

The Sun claims the Premier League side are willing to sell him to raise money for further transfers.



Arsenal make contact with €100m Osimhen

Arsenal remain in the hunt for another proven striker heading towards the summer transfer window, and Freddie Paxton claims that they have been in contact with representatives of Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has previously been approached by Newcastle United, but is reported that he would favour a switch to Emirates Stadium if the Gunners can raise the €100 million (£84m/$107m) it will require to prise him away from Serie A.



Bayern Munich in talks with Haller

According to Bild, Bayern Munich have shown an interest in Ajax striker Sebastian Haller and have contacted his management team.

Haller could be a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski, should the Polish striker depart this summer after eight years at the club.

The Ivorian international has impressed since arriving at Ajax. Playing under Erik ten Hag, he has become a focal point for the Dutch champions.



Wan-Bissaka among those Man Utd are willing to sell

Manchester United are, with Ten Hag set to inherit their managerial reins at the end of the season, ready to listen to offers for five first-team players in the summer transfer window, reports ESPN.

The DR Congo prospect, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles are all surplus to requirements under an incoming Dutch coach and will be allowed to leave if suitable offers are tabled.



Arsenal still keen on Kamara

Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara remains of interest to Arsenal, reports football.london.

The 22-year-old player of Senegalese descent has snubbed the offer of a new contract in France and, while also being linked with Manchester United, could be among those targeted by the Gunners this summer.

