African All Stars Transfer Deadline Day: Tottenham and Manchester United battle for Bissouma

Premier League clubs battle for Bissouma

Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

According to RTL, Brighton are demanding at least £37 million for the Mali international.

Bissouma has been a key player in Graham Potter's team with consistent performances since he arrived from Lille in 2018.

Lampard demands Gueye’s return at Everton

Frank Lampard has asked Everton to move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye ahead of his appointment as the club's new manager.

Mirror Sport reports that the Toffees have made contact with the Senegal star for a loan deal but it could be complicated because of his ongoing participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 32-year-old left Goodison Park for PSG in 2019 and he has played in 15 Ligue 1 matches this season with three goals to his name.

Venezia set to complete Nsame move

Venezia are closing in on the loan signing of Cameroon striker Jean-Pierre Nsame from Young Boys.

According to Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia, Nsame had his medical at the Serie A club and he is set for a new adventure in Italy which comes with an obligation to buy for €3.5m.

The 28-year-old is yet to play a competitive match in the 2021-22 campaign as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury he suffered after scoring 19 goals in 30 Swiss Super League games last season.

Aubameyang nears Barcelona loan move

Arsenal are ready to let former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Barcelona on loan before the close of the transfer window, GOAL understands.

Aubameyang has been frozen out at Emirates Stadium since being punished for a breach of club discipline in December.

Meanwhile, his move to Camp Nou is dependent on Ousmane Dembele's exit from Xavi’s squad.

Elneny tops Fenerbahce’s wishlist

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has emerged as a priority transfer target for Fenerbahce, according to Fanatik.

The Yellow Canaries are set to battle Super Lig rivals Galatasaray for the signing of the Egypt international who will be out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in June.

However, Fenerbahce have Ivory Coast's Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Senegal's Nampalys Mendy as alternative signings.

Maja set for England return

Stoke City are set to sign Bordeaux forward Josh Maja on loan for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, according to Daily Mail.

The Nigeria star has struggled for form in France after recovering from a three-month injury lay-off and he has played just 45 minutes of football in four games for the Girondins this season.

The Potters are leading Championship rivals Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers in the race for the 23-year-old.

No loan exit for Bailly this month

Eric Bailly will not be leaving Manchester United on loan this month, according to reports.

The Ivorian centre-back is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A leaders AC Milan.

I am told that Bailly will not be leaving United on loan this month — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 28, 2022

Slimani to stay at Lyon

Algeria striker Islam Slimani is expected to remain at Lyon despite reported interest from Portugal, according to Foot Mercato.

Slimani will be out of contract in June but he will not be forcing his way out of the Groupama Stadium this month.

He has scored four goals in Ligue 1 so far in this campaign.

Newcastle lead race for Dieng

Newcastle United are leading Premier League rivals in the race to sign Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, according to Foot Mercato.

The Senegal international, who scored four goals in 14 Ligue 1 games this season, has also caught the attention of Crystal Palace, Burnley and West Ham United.

Kessie to snub Tottenham

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is set to snub a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A rivals Inter Milan or Juventus, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

Kessie will be a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with the Rossoneri expires and it will make him available to many suitors.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in the Ivorian midfielder.

Spurs pushing for Amrabat deal

Tottenham Hotspur have offered Giovani Lo Ceslo to Fiorentina in an effort to snap Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Antonio Conte is looking to bring Amrabat to reinforce his midfield options with Amrabat before the close of the transfer window on Monday.