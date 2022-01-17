'Africa's Pride' - Twitter reacts as Chelsea's Mendy wins the Best Fifa Goalkeeper award

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has become the first African to win the Best Fifa Men's Goalkeeper award.

Mendy claimed the 2021 recognition on Monday after beating Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer to the prize.

The 29-year-old played an instrumental role in helping Chelsea win the Uefa Champions League in his debut season with a record nine clean sheets in the process.

He is currently at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with the Teranga Lions and he has been described as a pride to the continent as he looks forward to playing his first match in Cameroon against Malawi on Tuesday.

