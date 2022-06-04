‘Africa is right behind you Mane’ – Liverpool star backed to move in next transfer window by fans

The 30-year-old once again hinted he is leaving the Reds, during a press conference ahead of Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener

Many supporters across Africa have backed Sadio Mane to leave Liverpool after he claimed he will do what “60 to 70 per cent” of Senegalese people want him to do in the transfer window.

On Friday, Mane dropped a major hint that he could be leaving the Premier League outfit while responding to a poll that had been run about his future. The former Southampton player said: “Like everyone else, I'm on social media and I see the comments.

“Isn’t it between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese that want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon! Don’t be in a hurry because we'll see this together.”

His latest comments have elicited a lot of debate on social media across the world with a section of supporters asking the player to make the transfer move a reality.

“Africa is right behind you bro, Mane,” Rex Keltinho said while responding to a post on the GOAL Africa Facebook page, which was titled ‘Sadio Mane responds to a poll asking about his Liverpool future.”

“I’m not a Senegalese but I want you to leave Liverpool, you deserve a better team,” wrote Mubarak Lad while Aba Sonko said: “Let him go to a team that will respect him, how come he earned less wage.”

All about sports wrote:” He is the key factor of all Liverpool recent success but they don’t appreciate him,” he said, while Aimen Ali supported his sentiments by saying: “Perfectly said.”

Prosper Sammy is, however, against Mane’s move to make a decision because of the poll from fans: “Make your own decision,” he said adding: “That's all, no need to include what someone else thinks or feels in the whole equation; such talks do not help at all.”

“He should be able to make his own decision,” added Michael I. Nderitu while Non So did not hesitate to welcome him to Old Trafford: “Welcome to Manchester United.”

“So basically he doesn't have his own choice?” quipped Uchechukwu Francesco Chukwuma, adding: “I wish him good luck.”

Jalex Dot feels Mane deserved better than what he is getting at Liverpool: “Because he doesn’t live a flamboyant lifestyle they think he is not worth higher wage,” Dot started, adding: “Mediocre players are being paid £200k to £300k weekly and Mane with all his great contributions is paid £100k weekly.

“That’s an injustice. He obviously deserves better. Go where you will be appreciated Mane. All African ancestors are solidly behind you.”

Article continues below

However, Mlungisi Shabangu warned Mane that even if he leaves the Reds, the club will still remain for many years to come: “There was Liverpool before you and they will be Liverpool after you,” Shabangu wrote adding: “So make your own decision my brother.”

Is Mane right to follow fan opinion so as to leave Liverpool? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.