Afobe inspires Millwall to massive win over Barnsley as Yiadom suffers defeat

Benik Afobe was on target as Millwall claimed a 4-1 win over Barnsley in an EFL Championship game played on Saturday at the Den in London.

Dan McNamara opened the scoring for the hosts after 31 minutes owing to his individual brilliance. He doubled the advantage in the 47th minute, converting a Scott Malone assist.

Two minutes later, Romal Palmer halved the deficit which boosted his team's chances of staging a comeback.

However, their hopes were quashed in the 58th minute when Oliver Burke restored a two-goal lead in favour of the hosts.

With 18 minutes to go, the Democratic Republic of Congo forward Afobe then made it 4-1 to ensure his team registered a comfortable win.

It was his 10th goal of the season and has provided two assists in the 33 Championship matches played this season.

The win took Millwall to ninth position on the table with 61 points from the 41 matches they have played.

Barnsley are in 22nd position with 29 points and will have to try and win the remaining matches to stand a chance of getting out of the danger zone.

Nigerian Josh Maja came off the bench to assist Lewis Baker to get on the score sheet as Stoke City defeated West Bromwich Albion 3-1.

Stoke needed 16 minutes to take the lead when Jake Livermore was unlucky to turn the ball into his own net. That was the only goal in the first 45 minutes.

In the 59th minute, Tom Smith managed to pick out Jacob Brown in the danger zone and the latter made no mistake with his finish.

However, Callum Robinson gave the home fans something to celebrate in the 73rd minute.

Stoke technical bench then introduced Maja in place of Steven Fletcher and the 23-year-old made a vital contribution to ensure his side went home with maximum points.

Ghana international Andy Yiadom created a goal for Lucas Joao but it was not enough to stop Cardiff City from getting a 2-1 win away to Reading.

Joe Ralls set Alfie Doughty for an equaliser in the 59th minute before Will Vaulks struck the winner with five minutes to go.