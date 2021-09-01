The African Football HQ team run through the big moves of deadline day, and review the transfer window

Transfer Deadline Day was an absolute thriller, as an engrossing window—which threw up some remarkable deals—came to a fitting conclusion.

In this week’s African Football HQ transfer review special show, the AFHQ team review the window as a whole, and pick out some of the biggest and best deals.

You can follow the transfer Deadline Day review show on Goal Africa's Facebook page here.

Of course Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stole the headlines.

Messi’s Barcelona exit, and his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, was the big talking point of the window, at least until deadline day, when CR7 decided to call time on his Juventus tenure.

He ultimately completed a fairytale return to Manchester United, who must now surely be eyeing a push for the Premier League title.

The Red Devils’ acquisition of Raphael Varane could also prove decisive as they look to unsettle bitter rivals Manchester City, although could Chelsea’s move for Romelu Lukaku prove to be the best deal of the window?

The Belgium star knows the club well, has a point to prove both to Chelsea and the Premier League, and he’s going to surely guarantee goals at Stamford Bridge this term.

Harry Kane could have guaranteed goals for City, but ultimately, they had to ‘settle’ for Jack Grealish—for an eye-watering £100 million—while the England striker remains at Tottenham Hotspur.

They parted ways with Serge Aurier on Deadline Day—one of a swathe of high-profile departures from the New White Hart Lane this summer—although is yet to commit to a new club.

Various other African stars secured big moves on the final day of the window, with Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho even sealing a move on the day after the deadline passed, when he put pen to paper with Omonia.

Wonderkids Ilaix Moriba, Mo Ihattaren and Aballah Sima all secured moves on Deadline Day, while Cyriel Dessers is another Super Eagle who sealed a late move, when he swapped Genk for Feyenoord.

Andre Frank Zambo-Anguissa again left Fulham, when he agreed a loan deal with Napoli, and the Cameroon powerhouse has the potential to establish himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Italian top flight.

Join the AFHQ team as we discuss all of this, and more.