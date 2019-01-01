World Cup 2022: Haroon Amiri - India are the luckiest team in the Group

The former Dempo SC defender felt that Afghanistan deserved to win against India after dominating the entire game…

Afghanistan were unlucky not to leave the pitch with all three points as Seiminlen Doungel’s late equaliser sealed a point for in their fourth World Cup 2022 qualifying match on Thursday.

After dominating the first half, the hosts were rewarded for their efforts at the stroke of half time when Zelfy Nazary handed his team the lead.

Disappointed with the result, former Dempo SC defender and current Afghanistan international Haroon Fakhruddin Amiri told Goal, “Of course we played a very good all game. We dominated the match and deserved to win the tie. is the luckiest team in the group. Last minute they scored against Bangladesh and now, here again.”

Haroon Amiri has played in India and is familiar with all the Indian players. When asked if he had guided his teammates on facing the Indian players, the experienced defender said, “Of course, we had a plan for all the (Indian) players. We focused on their players and our plans worked.”

With the draw against India, Afghanistan remained third in Group E with four points from four matches. Up next for them are reigning champions at home on November 19.

Amiri suggested that the performance against India will give them great confidence before facing the mighty Qataris. “Of course we got a lot of confidence after today’s match. We have our fans who are backing us. The weather and the ground will also help us against ,” said the defender.