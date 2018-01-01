Live Scores
Park grateful for South Koreans' support in Vietnam's second AFF Cup win

The success of Vietnam in the AFF Championship is seemingly turning their South Korean head coach Park Hang-seo into a diplomat.

Following his Vietnam charges' 2018 AFF Championship win, head coach Park Hang-seo expressed his gratitude towards the backing given by the Vietnamese fans, as well as that of the public back in his home country, South Korea.

The Golden Stars captured the title with a 1-0 second leg final match win over Malaysia in Hanoi, 3-2 on aggregate.

The team's progress under him had apparently been followed by his home country as well, with South Korean television channels reportedly broadcasting Vietnam's matches in the tournament and journalists from the republic also present in Hanoi to cover the second leg. 

"We've been working hard these past two months, the players and the coaching staff. We also received a lot of love and amazing support from Vietnamese people. It's an honour for me.

"Please love the Korean people too, as you love me. They've been following my progress since China and Indonesia (AFC U-23 Championship and Asian Games respectively). As a head coach my role is a small one, but it's an honour for me to be able to contribute to building a relationship between South Korea and Vietnam," said Park in the post-match press conference.

