Afena-Gyan: Ghana striker unveiled by newly-promoted Cremonese after signing from AS Roma

The Black Stars forward has finally sealed his move to the Serie A new boys after agreeing to a five-year deal from the Giallorossi

Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan has finally been unveiled by Serie A side Cremonese after agreeing to a five-year contract from AS Roma.

The 19-year-old has joined Cremonese on a permanent deal believed to be worth €6 million plus €3 million in bonuses with Roma set to get a further 10 percent in future sales.

Newly-promoted Cremonese announced Afena-Gyan’s signings via a statement on its website with the teenager set to earn €600,000 annually, according to Sky Sports’ Gianluca Di Marzio.

“US Cremonese announces that it has reached an agreement with AS Roma for the right to the sports performances of footballer Felix Afena-Gyan,” read part of the club’s statement.

The striker joined Roma's youth team in 2021 from EurAfrica FC and was first called up to the senior team in October last year against Cagliari.

In November, he was Roma’s saviour when he came off the bench to score two late goals against Genoa, to give the Giallorossi a 2–0 win when it had looked like the match was headed for a draw. The brace made him the first player born in 2003 to score in Serie A.

Afena-Gyan has made 22 appearances for Roma, scoring two goals, and played a part in the club’s path to the Europa Conference League victory over Feyenoord in May.

“I'm delighted to continue my development at @USCremonese. Ready to help the club achieve its vision. #OnGod,” Afena-Gyan said of his move to Cremona.

The striker had on Monday morning bid farewell to Roma supporters, players and coaches when it was clear that he was set to cut ties with the capital club having just signed a new four-year contract in July.

“I’m grateful to AS Roma, the technical team and staff for the precious opportunity and support I have enjoyed in the last year and a half,” Afena-Gyan wrote on Twitter.

“My utmost love to the manager Jose Mourinho. The last seven months with you have totally changed my life. Thank you for believing in me. To my former teammates and Roma fans, I cherish the wonderful moments we shared together,” he added.

The striker became surplus to requirements when it became clear that Roma were set to sign former Torino striker Andrea Belotti on a free transfer with the presence of Tammy Abraham, new signing Pauolo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy making a route into the first team difficult for him.

Afena-Gyan is Cremonese’s 19th signing this summer, joining his Ghanaian compatriot Joshua Tenkorang, Nigerian strikers David Okere and Cyriel Dessers, Cameroon forward Frank Tsadjout and Senegalese defender Maissa Ndiaye among the new faces.