Afcon winner Polo wants to replace Papic at Hearts of Oak but on one condition

The ex-playmaker shares his opinion on the exit of the Serbian coach

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak star Mohammed Polo has expressed interest in replacing Serbian coach Kosta Papic as the club's head coach.

The Phobians technical position has become vacant following the resignation of ex-Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Enyimba and Azam coach Papic who cited interference among his decisions to leave the post.

The 60-year-old assumed duty only last December, leaving after four wins, three draws and three defeats in the Ghana Premier League.

“I faced the same interference which Papic faced at Hearts with player’s selection,” 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner Polo, who coached Hearts between 2013 and 2014, told Ashh FM.

"The direction of Hearts of Oak isn't the best and it can't be the best in any way, it's not done in Europe - how the management and the board run the team in Ghana.

"I'm ready for the Hearts of Oak job on one condition, that is, I will bring in my own assistant manager."

The recent stint was Papic's second spell with Hearts of Oak, having first coached the club in 2009.

“It’s very unfortunate that this is happening that coaches have to leave the club this way," former Ghana and Hearts right-back Yaw Amankwah Mireku, who won the 2000 Caf Champions League, 2001 Caf Super Cup and 2004 Caf Confederation Cup titles with the club, said, as reported by Footballghana.

“Papic’s problem has to do with structures. He should have made us known which structure, in particular, was the problem.

“It’s a problem that there are always issues between management and the technical team. Coaches are sacked day in and day out.

“I will speak on behalf of former players. The leaders should try and also sacrifice for the supporters of the club to be happy, we are all worried by the current happenings going on with the club."

Hearts are currently 11th on the Premier League table after 13 rounds of matches. The second most successful club in the history of the top-flight, their last of 19 titles came in 2009, the same year Papic ended his first stint.