Afcon winner Polo offers Ghana striking advice in Afcon title quest

The former playmaker is concerned by the Black Stars' inability to score in their last two matches

Africa Cup of Nations winner Mohammed Polo believes Ghana will need a "standing and competent striker" to complete their team-building exercise ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January.

The Black Stars have struggled to find a successor for legendary hit-man and all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan who has not been called up for national duty since the last continental gathering in Egypt.

The team's bluntness in front of goal has become topical after they failed to find the back of the net in two recent international friendly matches against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire.

"The only thing is, although I don't know where and how we can get one, we need a standing and competent striker," Polo, who won the 1978 Afcon tournament, told Kumasi FM.

"A striker that can disturb the defence of our opponents because looking at our current strikers, we don't have one.

"We just need a complete striker, who can put fear in the defence line of the opponent, which will make it easier for our other strikers or players to score.”

Led in attack by Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, Ghana succumbed to a 1-0 away loss to Morocco and played out a 0-0 draw with Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday.

The West African has made 109 appearances for Ghana, scoring 51 times. His status leaves him as the all-time most-capped player and top scorer in the history of the Black Stars.

“We don’t retire legends so we should allow him to play," Polo responded last year after calls emerged for Gyan to permanently bow out of international duty.

"Legends decide on their future. I had the same problem during my stint with Hearts of Oak, they wanted to retire me and that is why I joined Great Olympics," Polo responded amid calls for Gyan to announce a permanent retirement from international duty last year.

“Hearts of Oak wanted to retire me at all cost but I told them we don’t retire legends. The truth is that legends retire themselves. No one thought him how to play football and so why do you want him out of the team?

“If CK Akonnor will need him in the team, he should invite him and give the general captain to him because he is the captain now. In fact, it won’t work for CK if he invites Gyan and put him on the bench because he has a high spirit.’’

Ghana will be seeking their fifth Afcon title in Cameroon next year.