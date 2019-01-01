Afcon: Uganda will have to play as a unit, says Denis Onyango

The Cranes start their campaign against DR Congo on June 22, then face Zimbabwe before wrapping up the group against Egypt

skipper Denis Onyango says the Cranes will have to work together in order to advance past the group stage at the finals.

The East African nation has been camping in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the tournament, which is set to start on June 21.

In an interview, as quoted by the Fufa official website, the experienced custodian says the team is in harmony and ready to perform in .

“We shall need to work as a complete team. To get as far as we can, we need to get the best use of the team quality. We have camped for a long time in Abu Dhabi and virtually all the players know each other well," Onyango said.

“Football is a team sport. You cannot win a game when you are playing individual football. Against DR Congo, we need that first victory because it always pushes us further. Our goal is to go past the group stages.”

Uganda will open campaign on Saturday against DR Congo and the other teams in Group A are hosts and Zimbabwe.