Afcon trophy misplaced by Egypt Football Federation

The continental diadem has gone missing according to various reports in the North African country

Former EFA vice-president Ahmed Shobier has revealed the in has been misplaced by Football Federation.

The North Africans enjoyed great success in the continental tournament between 2006 and 2010, clinching the trophy three times as a result won the trophy permanently.

The missing of the trophy was discovered as the country was preparing to build a museum where the diadems will be displayed.

It was previously claimed former player Ahmed Hassan was in possession of the highly coveted trophy, which he denied vehemently.

Shobier, who is now a journalist, made the revelation during his programme while the federation have also confirmed the missing trophy as well.

"The EFA started looking for some trophies as they aim to put them in a notable museum inside the EFA," Shobier said.

"However, the EFA was surprised to find that the AFCON trophy was lost and decided to open an investigation.

"They were informed by an employee inside the association that it was held by former Egypt captain Ahmed Hassan who refuted this claim. Nobody knows where is the trophy at the time being."

Egypt are the most successful country in the competition, having won it seven times in 1957, 1959, 1986, 2006, 2008 and 2010.