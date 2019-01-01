Afcon: Senegal have good goalkeepers - Sheikh Seck
Former goalkeeper and vice-president of the Senegal Football Federation (FSF), Sheikh Seck, is boastful about the crop of goalkeepers his country will be parading in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Coach Aliou Cisse has named Rennes keeper Abdoulaye Diallo, Stade de Reims’ Edouard Mendy, and Alfred Gomis, who plays for Italian Serie A side SPAL, in his 23-man squad for the tournament.
Seck is thrilled with the selection and has urged the Terenga Lions to take their first game in the Afcon finals seriously.
"We have very good goalkeepers, the attackers will help them by scoring their chances,” Seck said, per FootTempo.
“The goalkeeper, seeing his attackers score, gains confidence and even more if they help in defensive tasks.
“We are lucky to have great goalkeepers with knowledge of the game to the highest level. The first match at Afcon will be very important for the future.”
The Terenga Lions will play their first game in the biennial competition against Tanzania on Sunday, June 23.
They will face Algeria in their second match on June 27 before wrapping up their Group C games against Kenya on July 1.