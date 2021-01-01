Afcon Qualifers: Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki got his tactics spot on vs Ghana

The point earned in Soweto means that South Africa will qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations if they can avoid defeat away in Sudan on Sunday

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki got his tactics spot on against Ghana, but was let down by a lack of composure in the 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium on Thursday night.

South Africa had the better chances against the Black Stars, especially in the first half, but paid the price for not being more cool-headed in front of goal.

Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Thapelo Morena was especially guilty as he missed two wonderful opportunities to score for the hosts.

Instead, Ghana netted four minutes after the interval through Mohammed Kudus, before Percy Tau equalised just three minutes later.

One of South Africa's other best chances came from the full-back on the opposite flank, Sifiso Hlanti, whose rasping drive was brilliantly tipped over by Black Stars keeper Razak Abalora.

It was no coincidence though that Ntseki's side found joy on the flanks - it's something that the team had worked on during the week, as was revealed by former Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe.

"I thought Bafana Bafana were brilliant in the first half, especially according to the game-plan, what they wanted to do,” Manenzhe said in his role as an analyst for SABC3.

“I was privileged enough to go and watch them at training during the week, and the emphasis was on Morena, and also on Hlanti. In terms of overlapping, giving South Africa a numerical advantage going forward, and also coming back to help defensively.”

Article continues below

At the other end of the field, Ghana's goal came from one of the rare attacking forays which they had - for the most part goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was untroubled as his defenders did their jobs.

The South African defence was, however culpable, of switching off for the well-taken goal from Kudus, who also scored for Ghana in their 2-0 home game against Bafana in the Afcon qualifiers.

That mistake, and the two misses from Morena, were ultimately why South Africa claimed one rather than the three points their performance and Ntseki's tactics deserved.