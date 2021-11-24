Afcon: Plymouth Argyle’s Galloway a doubt for Zimbabwe due to injury

Brendan Galloway is an injury doubt for Zimbabwe’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The defender, 25, dislocated his kneecap during Tuesday’s League One fixture against Wycombe Wanderers at Home Park.

Galloway slipped to the ground after attempting a shot on goal shortly after the half-hour mark.

After a lengthy delay to the game, as he was assessed by medics, the former England youth international was stretched out with Macaulay Gillesphey sent in to replace him.

Although coach Ryan Lowe stated that no medial ligament or anterior cruciate ligament damage had been detected, he faces a race against time to be ready for the biennial African football showpiece.

"He dislocated his kneecap, that's what we are getting back. They have put it back in and there is a little bit of swelling on it,” Lowe told the media.

"I don't think there are any MCL or ACL injuries, which are the big ones. That was a bit of a worry. When they said it was a dislocated kneecap I was as pleased as I could be.

"I don't know how long they last, or how long it takes, but dislocating your kneecap it can just go back in. We will see how he is over the next day or so and then we will take it from there."

"I'm gutted for him, but he will be looked after, there is no doubt about it, and I don't know how serious it is, to be honest,” he continued.

"I'm told if you dislocate your kneecap it just goes back in and there is a bit of swelling around it. We will have to wait and see what the scans and have to say.

"I'm just pleased that it's no MCL or ACL, or anything like that, and it's the opposite knee anyway."

Galloway signed for Argyle during pre-season on a short-term contract until January after an injury-hit spell at Luton Town, during which he had a long-term knee problem.

He made his international debut in Zimbabwe’s 1-0 defeat to Ghana in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification match played on 12 October 2021.

The Warriors – who are making their fifth Afcon appearance - are zoned in Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and Malawi.



