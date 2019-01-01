Afcon: Partey leads six absentees as Ghana hold first training session in UAE

Goal brings the latest news from the Black Stars' camp as preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt get underway

ace Thomas Teye Partey was among the absentees as had their first training session of a three-week pre- (Afcon) camp in the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

The 25-year-old was among six players yet to report in Abu Dhabi.

Deportivo midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, the US-based duo of Jonathan Mensah and Ebenezer Ofori and goalkeeper Richard Ofori were the other men missing from Monday evening's session.

Captain Andre Ayew, general skipper Asamoah Gyan, winger Christian Atsu and Milan man Kwadwo Asamoah were among 23 players involved in the maiden training exercise.

Ghana will stay in Abu Dhabi for the three-week camp which will include friendly matches against Namibia and tentatively set for June 9 and 14 respectively.

On June 20, the Black Stars depart for the June 22-July 19 championship in where they have been pitted against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau for the group stage.

On the search for their fourth title, Kwesi Appiah's outfit will open their campaign against Benin on June 25, face Cameroon on June 29 and wrap up the Group F series against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.

