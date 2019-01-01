Afcon: I will not be under any pressure for Harambee Stars in Egypt, says Michael Olunga

Harambee Stars are scheduled to take on DR Congo in another friendly on June 15 before coach Migne will name his final squad

Michael Olunga has stated that he does not feel any pressure going into the to be held in .

The towering Olunga, who turns out for Kashiwa Reysol in , will be the main striker for coach Sebastien Migne and Harambee Stars as they return to the competition after a 15-year absence.

With coach Migne overlooking Allan Wanga, who scored 18 goals in the 2019 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season and Jesse Were, who had a prolific season for Zesco United in Zambia, all eyes will be on Olunga to fire the side to their second ever victory in the competition.

But Olunga has insisted that the team is building play around teamwork and not individual style.

“I am not under any pressure because at the end of the day it is all about teamwork and if given the opportunity I will do it wholeheartedly because I am patriotic of my country,” Olunga told reporters from the team's training camp in .

“It has been a long journey for the team to reach here and when we will step into that pitch, for the opening match, we are going to do our best and make Kenyans proud.

“I believe everyone in this camp right now had a dream because none of this players have ever played in this competition before I am not any different, and everyone has an objective to go out there and do the best and have a good performance.”

Olunga believes that the team will build on from their performance during the qualifiers and get positive results in .

“We had a good qualification campaign, you know being rated among the teams that conceded the fewest number of goals and it was something very positive and me as a player I would like to give something positive and I am sure our display will help us put in the football map in Africa,” Olunga continued.

“We have good talent back home and due to lack of playing in such tournaments, no one can ever spot them, we want to fight for the young players, who are back home to also come out and be the next Olunga, the next Wanyama or the next Oliech.”

Kenya will face in their Group C opener at the June 30 Stadium on June 23.