Afcon: Gyan asked to apologise to Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah after captaincy controversy

Renowned coach JE Sarpong believes the forward should do more than just walk but into the Black Stars squad after his recent retirement

Veteran Ghanaian coach Joseph Emmanuel 'JE' Sarpong wants striker Asamoah Gyan to offer an apology to national team boss James Kwasi Appiah after rescinding a decision to retire from international duty.

On Monday, the 33-year-old Kayserispor ace sensationally called time on his Black Stars career, citing displeasure about being stripped of the captaincy ahead of next month's in , having held the role since 2013.

He, however, made a U-turn on Thursday after receiving a plea from Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconsider his decision.

"Gyan should render an apology to Kwesi Appiah," Sarpong told Hello FM.

"I’ve spoken to Appiah and he still stands by his decision.”

Gyan, upon rescission of his retirement, was later named in Ghana's provisional 29-man squad for the June 21-July 19 Cup of Nations.

On Friday, he was named as new 'General Captain' of the Black Stars, an inferior and more advisory role usually held by a very senior member of the team.

“In fact, I’m surprised about Gyan and I think his managers didn’t help him," Sarpong continued.

"He is really confused and I’m disappointed in him.

“Gyan should have stood by his decision. Returning is not the best. This is about the third time he has returned from retirement.

“If he knew this was possible, why the rush to come out with a statement announcing his retirement from the national team?"

Gyan, who made his international debut against Somalia in 2003, remains Ghana's most capped and all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 international.

The Black Stars are set to take on , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the upcoming continental showpiece.

