Afcon: Ghana coach Appiah on injury setback in pre-tournament camp

The Black Stars offered his insights on their preparations for the June 21-July 19 championship in Egypt

coach James Kwesi Appiah says a replacement will not be called up for Swiss-based defender Musah Nuhu, who has been forced out of their pre- camp in the United Arab Emirates due to injury.

The centre-back was granted permission to rejoin club side St. Gallen for further assessment after suffering his setback during Wednesday's practice.

"By God's grace everything is going well except [the situation of] Nuhu who got injured," Appiah told Graphic Sports Online.

"He had a knee injury and the club requested he comes to for assessment.

"There will be no replacement because we are now 28 players in camp."

Ghana will take on Namibia in a preparatory game on Sunday, a day before the 28-man squad is whittled down to 23 for the June 21-July 19 championship in .

The Black Stars will also face in a friendly game on June 14, six days ahead of their departure for the continental tournament to play , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.

