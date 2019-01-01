Afcon: Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston assesses Black Stars provisional squad

The ex-national star shares his thoughts on the 29-man team called up for a pre-tournament camp in the UAE

Former international Laryea Kingston has expressed some concerns about the Black Stars' provisional squad coach James Kwesi Appiah named for the upcoming in .

On Wednesday, a list of 29 players was announced for a training camp in the United Arab Emirates. The roster will ultimately be pruned down to 23 players for the June 21-July 19 tournament.

New captain Andre Ayew, veteran striker Asamoah Gyan, midfielder Thomas Teye Partey and Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah headline the roster.

"I don’t have a problem with the squad Kwesi Appiah has named," Kingston explained, according to The Finder.

"I only expected Clifford Aboagye [of Mexican side Atlas] to have been given a chance because he had a good season.

"My other challenge is the number of players he has selected - 29 players are a lot and there is not a lot of time left.

"With this, there will be a lot of tension in camp as to who and who will be dropped.

"The tension won’t make the players feel relaxed and enjoy the camping.

"Maybe he should have selected 25 players so that dropping two won’t be too much of a problem.”

During the training camp, Ghana will take on and Namibia in pre-tournament friendlies.

For the Cup of Nations, the Black Stars have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

