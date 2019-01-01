Afcon: Former Ghana star Johnson hails Gyan as Black Stars greatest ever

A former Black Stars player shares his opinion on the Kayserispor forward ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

Former midfielder Sam Johnson believes Asamoah Gyan is the greatest Ghanaian player ever.

Gyan is currently the Black Stars' most-capped player and all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 matches.

Those are only two feats from the list of achievements of the Kayserispor striker who made his international debut against Somalia in 2003.

“Gyan is the greatest player of all time," former and ace Johnson said on Happy FM.

"He has done everything [better] than everyone who has played for the Black Stars.

"When it comes to goalscoring, he is better than everyone, he is the [African player with the most goals at the] World Cup.

“Times when things are difficult for Ghana in a particular match, Gyan will come from nowhere and will make things possible."

Article continues below

Ghana's joint-top scorer at the (Afcon) with eight strikes, Gyan has played at six Afcons so far and holds the record as the Ghanaian with the most appearances at separate tournaments.

Again, the 33-year-old holds a joint-record with 's Samuel Eto'o and Kalusha Bwalya of Zambia as the men to have scored at the most Afcon tournaments.

In 2010, he was named BBC African Footballer of the Year. He is expected to lead Ghana's attack at the upcoming Afcon which kicks off in on June 21.

