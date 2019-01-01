Afcon: DR Congo held by Burkina Faso in friendly
DR Congo played out a 0-0 draw with Burkina Faso in their first friendly game in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.
The encounter which took place in Marbella, Spain saw neither side break the deadlock after 90 minutes.
Florent Ibenge’s side featured the likes of Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, Youssouf Mulumbu and Cedric Bakambu from the start but they were unable to find a way past their West African opponents.
They will face fellow Afcon participants Kenya in a friendly on June 15 before the commencement of the biennial showpiece.
Ibenge’s men have been drawn in Group A and will begin their Afcon journey against Uganda on June 22 before playing hosts Egypt and Zimbabwe on June 26 and June 30 respectively.