Afcon: Court of Arbitration for Sport rejects Comoros’ case against Cameroon

The Comoros Football Federation wanted Cameroon thrown out of the Nations Cup, but their case has been dismissed by CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed appeals from the Comoros Football Federation (FFC) over ’s involvement in the upcoming .

Comoros lodged the complaint after the Indomitable Lions were retained in the continental showpiece even though they’d been stripped of the hosting rights by Caf.

In their first appeal on January 28, they claimed the continent’s governing body hadn’t enforced the law regarding the Central African nation’s failure to exercise their hosting rights.

On February 11, the FFC appealed to CAS against Caf’s decision to allow the Cameroonian side to participate at the Nations Cup and award them the hosting rights for 2021.

However, after the hearing with the involved parties on May 29, a CAS panel have concluded that the appeals are inadmissible.

The panel also established that the FFC had no sporting interest in pursuing the matter, given Comoros had no mathematical chance of qualifying for the biennial showpiece even if Cameroon were thrown out.

Furthermore, the Comoros federation’s request to have the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) suspended was dismissed as there was insufficient legal interest in pursuing the case.

Further reasons for CAS’ decision will be revealed in due course.

Clarence Seedorf's side were initially meant to feature in the competition as hosts, but had to navigate the qualifying rounds after were made the hosts in January.

They finished second in Group B behind , while third-placed Malawi and fourth-placed Comoros missed out on qualification for the continental showpiece.

The defending champions begin their title defence in Group F against Guinea-Bissau at Ismailia Stadium on June 25, before facing off with four-time champions on June 29, with their final group encounter coming against Benin on July 2.