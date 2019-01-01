Afcon: Christopher Mbamba and Clifton Miheso axed from Harambee Stars’ squad

Four players have been dropped from Harambee Stars as coach Sebastien Migne picked his final squad for the tournament.

Injured defender Brian Mandela, Clifton Miheso, Christopher Mbamba, and Anthony Akumu have all been dropped ahead of the tournament that will kick-off on June 21 in .

Mbamba failed to recover from an ankle injury he picked up in his last match before checking into camp, Mandela also injured his knee during Monday’s training session and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Musa Mohamed, who picked up a knock in ’s first pre-Afcon friendly match against Madagascar, has been included in the list, as has Abud Omar, who limped off late in the match.

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba and Faruk Shikalo.

Article continues below

Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Abud Omar, Bernard Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, and Eric Ouma.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Johanna, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were and Johanna Omollo.

Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga and John Avire.