Afcon: Atsu praises Ghana for solving their captaincy problem

The winger shares his thoughts on the Black Stars leadership issues and their objectives for the biennial showpiece

attacker Christian Atsu believes that the national team is happy to place the recent captaincy controversy behind them for the upcoming (Afcon) in .

On Friday, attacker Andre Ayew and Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah were named as the new captain and deputy skipper respectively, with Asamoah Gyan moved on to the less prestigious and more advisory 'General Captain' role.

“I don’t mind who becomes the captain in the Black Stars team," said ace Atsu to GNA Sports.

”Anyone appointed as the captain by the coach would receive the same support and respect he deserves.

"We as players support our captain and that is what we would do to win the Cup.

“We all heard what went on regarding the captaincy but now the President has come in to resolve the problem.

"So, our focus is to go and win the Cup for Ghana."

Ghana are seeking to win the Cup of Nations for the first time in 37 years.

"All the players are happy that everything has died down," Atsu added.

“We are determined and don’t want any problems in camp again.

Article continues below

"You know sometimes as a family we have problems but we are able to solve it as mature people.

"Sometimes even after breaking camp, problems come but we solve them ourselves, so I believe it is good that we are able to solve our problems when they come."

Ghana have been pitted against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F for next month's tournament.

